LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Florence County says Effingham wood pellet air permit is outside its jurisdiction

I am writing this letter to the editor to clarify some information that was not included in the Morning News’ recent article. “Florence County says Effingham wood pellet air permit is outside its jurisdiction.”

Our intention on meeting with the Florence County Council was never to have a rule on the air permit for Effingham Wood Pellet. And as a member of South Carolina DHEC Environment Justice Hub since 2014, we are aware of the process for permitting the construction of facilities of South Carolina.

Our intention of a meeting with Florence County Council is to give them information that we believe will help them to make better decisions when it comes to facilities, such as the Effingham Wood Pellet Plant.

The information that we wanted to share with them is not just the community perspective, the information also included a report from the National NAACP, the National Sierra Club, as well as an open letter to Congress from 200 scientists, articles from The New York Times and POLITICO and others pieces of relevant environmental information from scientists.