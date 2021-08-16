 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: FMU, FDTC just following the law

In Saturday’s edition of the Morning News, a letter to the editor conveyed inaccuracies about Francis Marion University, Florence-Darlington Technical College and surrounding public school districts regarding the enforcement of COVID-19 policies.

Like other universities, technical colleges and school districts around the state, our institutions have adopted COVID-19 protocols that conform to provisos passed by the South Carolina General Assembly. These provisos have the force of law and are not simply gubernatorial edicts. As such, state institutions are required to conform to them.

FMU and FDTC are obligated to follow the law as long as it remains applicable.

JOHN SWEENEY

FMU, VP of University Communications

HUNTER THOMAS

FDTC, Public Information Specialist

