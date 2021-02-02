LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Freedom IS NOT free

Freedom is not free, oh how we know that freedom

Is not free.

Men have fought revolutionary wars and their

Blood was shed, yet freedom is not free.

Men have fought civil wars to free other men

From bondage, yet freedom is not free.

Men have shed their blood through armed conflict, and civil

Disobedience, so freedom is not free.

Men have traveled to distant lands to fight foreign wars, and their blood

Cries out freedom is not free.

The freedom that I am talking about, men have protested for it.

Men have prayed for, men have debated about, mourned about,

Inspired for, hoped for and dreamed of.

For the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol illustrates to us that freedom

Is not free.

KEVIN CRAWFORD

Marion