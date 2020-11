I have read over the past few years, with some amusement, Roy Haymond’s conspiracy theories and misrepresentation in his letters to the editor. His most recent letter, however, contains disinformation, which if read as truth, presents a danger to our democratic (small d) institutions. I have voted in every Presidential election since 1960. I have never seen such juvenile responses to an election as those of this president and Congressional Republicans. Their disinformation and blatant lies need to be reputed by facts.