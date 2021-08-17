 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Get all of the medical facts
Letter to the editor

It’s time to get medical facts that are not on talking points. The article of Aug. 3 reprinted on Page A8 in the Morning News from the L.A. Times listed myths and facts about COVID. Simply reverse the columns for more accuracy.

I’d like to know why the government isn’t giving the names of the studies or resources they say they’re using to make COVID recommendations?

I’d like to know why frontline COVID-19 critical care studies are being ignored? I’d like to know why frontline doctors have been censored?

Is it any wonder that we the people don’t trust government or even medical personnel who tote the party line? Why aren’t we being given all of the data? Differing views of treatment?

I have never seen such fear mongering and gas lighting in all my life. Call me any name you want; you’re not getting my health freedom with talking points.

By the way, masks don’t work. That fact has already been posted on the CDC website. That is, if you can still find it.

TINA MAHONEY

Darlington

