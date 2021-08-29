LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Getting vaccine is an act of strength

We are speaking as your local infectious disease physicians. We do not represent any hospital system.

The common theme that you hear from doctors is that COVID-19 is unpredictable. COVID-19 enters a community and affects one person differently from the next person.

A young child may have the sniffles. That child’s teenage sibling may have a high fever then weeks later develop overwhelming fatigue and muscle aches. The children’s father loses taste and smell. The pregnant mother, who was initially well, has difficulty breathing two weeks later. Her family calls EMS and the mother watches her husband comfortingly holding her children as she leaves.

Weeks later the father and kids visit their newly born family member in a NICU. The mother has many potential possibilities of an outcome: 1. She may recover quickly and leave after a brief hospitalization; 2. She may be alone in an ICU, then emergently surrounded by a large medical team as she is placed on a breathing machine.

COVID-19 is unpredictable. Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine is an act of strength to control an unpredictable virus. By you getting a COVID-19 vaccine, you are maintaining security for your family.