LETTER TO THE EDITOR: God gives us his gift of time

When we were young, we wanted to grow up so fast. We wanted the holidays to come sooner. We were ready for summer before winter was completed. We wanted school to be over. We wanted to be adults. We just wanted time to hurry.

“When you are young be happy, let your heart give you joy in the days of your youth.” (Ecclesiastes 11:9)

God gives us the gift of time: seconds, minutes, hours, months, years. They seem to go by so fast. When we get to the years of age, we start wondering where the time went.

“God had planned something better for us.” (Hebrews 11:40)

We should enjoy the gift of time.

“Many are the plans in a man's heart, but it is the Lord's purpose that prevails.” (Proverbs 19:21)

When time passes, we do not get that time back. We really cannot enjoy our life when we are anxious about things we cannot control.

“Do not be anxious about anything.” (Philippians 4:6)

Do not wish your life away. Make each day count. Even if you are in the sunset of your life, give of yourself.