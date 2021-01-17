LETTER TO THE EDITOR: God help us

As those who have read my letters over the years know, I have supported President Donald Trump and his policies.

His policies over the past four years had America back on the right track economically and in the global view of our country as a strong nation with a strong leader.

A year ago when this horrible pandemic was released to the world by the Chinese, I believed President Trump and his team were handling the crisis as well as or better than anyone else could have. He was praised by many Democrat officials as well.

Somewhere in the past few months, he seemed to have let that go and seemed to have concentrated on reelection. I thought he would win reelection based on what he had done over the years. I was wrong.

Many people have short memories and were hurting in many ways from the pandemic. However, there was also fraud, pre-planned fraud. I can’t prove it, but I believe it. There has been fraud in every election in one way or another. This election might have been a grand conspiracy, I don’t know.

What I do know is that in a few days we will have a president with cognitive problems and a far-left vice president.