LETTER TO THE EDITOR: God help us

As those who have read my letters over the years know, I have supported President Donald Trump and his policies.
His policies over the past four years had America back on the right track economically and in the global view of our country as a strong nation with a strong leader.
A year ago when this horrible pandemic was released to the world by the Chinese, I believed President Trump and his team were handling the crisis as well as or better than anyone else could have. He was praised by many Democrat officials as well.
Somewhere in the past few months, he seemed to have let that go and seemed to have concentrated on reelection. I thought he would win reelection based on what he had done over the years. I was wrong.
Many people have short memories and were hurting in many ways from the pandemic. However, there was also fraud, pre-planned fraud. I can’t prove it, but I believe it. There has been fraud in every election in one way or another. This election might have been a grand conspiracy, I don’t know.
What I do know is that in a few days we will have a president with cognitive problems and a far-left vice president.
Further, I believe that President Trump did not handle the aftermath of the election well and was totally wrong with encouraging folks to come to the Capitol. He was asking for things that could not happen.
President Trump lost me, a person who values loyalty, when he turned against his most loyal vice president, Mike Pence.
The first Republican for whom I was eligible to vote was Richard Nixon. With all of the things that have occurred over the years, President Trump is the first Republican in whom I lost faith and in whom I was ashamed. I am proud of his policies, but this last behavior was not right.
In closing, I recognize that there is a double standard in this instance, because all of those Democrat officials who encouraged and did nothing to discourage the riots, violence and destruction of last summer don’t deserve to be in office, either.
Is this the best we have to offer in leadership? Is this the best we can do? I hope not. I pray that we will have statesmanship again one day. In this great country, there have to be people who will run for office who really only want to do what is right for our country and us.
In the meantime, I say God help us!
SUSAN O. KIRBY
Effingham