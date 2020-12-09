 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: God is in control
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: God is in control

In response to the letter to the editor in Monday's edition of the Morning News about how a zebra can't change its stripes, with God all things are possible, if we believe.

God sent his Son to die for us and remove the stripes that held us down. Jesus was not a zebra, but he received stripes on his back so we could have ours removed. He's in the removal business, if we really want them removed from us.

Are we happy being a zebra? This special holiday season, CHRISTmas, remember why we celebrate.

"Can't" is not in God's vocabulary, but "can" is. He CAN remove mountains, IF we believe.

Let's get mountains in our lives removed this holiday season and enjoy the coming year, more than we ever have.

God is in control. He has not left us.

He will not forsake us.

LINDA MATTHEWS

Quinby

