LETTER TO THE EDITOR: God only made two genders

God only made two genders
If you are a Christian, you should know that an ordinance has recently passed first reading by the Columbia City Council that would ban, or make illegal, the practice of “conversion therapy.”
Conversion therapy is the practice of providing counseling, medically or through religious ministry, to youths under the age of 18 who are experiencing issues with gender identity. It is mostly designed for parents who have a child with this problem.
If the proposal passes second reading and becomes law in Columbia, it would levy a fine of $500 on a parent seeking help for their own child who might be experiencing gender issues, as well as the person providing the counseling.
On May 13, Republican S.C. Sen. Josh Kimbrell wrote a letter to Attorney General Alan Wilson stating that the proposal “presents a real danger to religious liberty in our capital city.” The senator asked Wilson to take legal action to overturn it if the city council passes the ban.
It is man, through his sinful nature, that over the years, has perpetuated and massaged the idea that there are in fact 32 (to date) genders, and that any attempt by parents (or anyone else) to challenge that notion should be considered illegal and considered punishable under the law.
Folks, the government, from city councils to the federal government, is currently in the business of attacking our religious freedoms at every turn; and not only here in America, but all across the globe as well. In Toronto, church services, weddings and funerals are limited to 10 people be it inside or outside, regardless of the size of the facility. At retail outlets and restaurants, occupancy is determined by the size of the facility itself. Please tell me you see plainly the implications here.
The duty of every Christian is to be aware that we are living in a time when government is involved in restricting religious freedom; that government is involved in changing the notion that our Constitution provides for the “separation of church and state.”
As Christians, we MUST be politically involved! And, at EVERY level of government. We must vet every political candidate to ensure he/she has firm moral and biblical values, and we MUST become vocal in our community as to these threats to our religious freedoms, lest we lose them for good!
Call Sen. Kimbrell’s office and voice your support for his actions; and contact Attorney General Wilson and demand the ordinance be overturned if passed by the Columbia City Council.
JAMES K. WARD
Effingham