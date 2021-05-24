LETTER TO THE EDITOR: God only made two genders

Folks, the government, from city councils to the federal government, is currently in the business of attacking our religious freedoms at every turn; and not only here in America, but all across the globe as well. In Toronto, church services, weddings and funerals are limited to 10 people be it inside or outside, regardless of the size of the facility. At retail outlets and restaurants, occupancy is determined by the size of the facility itself. Please tell me you see plainly the implications here.

The duty of every Christian is to be aware that we are living in a time when government is involved in restricting religious freedom; that government is involved in changing the notion that our Constitution provides for the “separation of church and state.”

As Christians, we MUST be politically involved! And, at EVERY level of government. We must vet every political candidate to ensure he/she has firm moral and biblical values, and we MUST become vocal in our community as to these threats to our religious freedoms, lest we lose them for good!

Call Sen. Kimbrell’s office and voice your support for his actions; and contact Attorney General Wilson and demand the ordinance be overturned if passed by the Columbia City Council.

JAMES K. WARD

Effingham