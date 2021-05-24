 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: God only made two genders

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: God only made two genders

{{featured_button_text}}

God only made two genders

If you are a Christian, you should know that an ordinance has recently passed first reading by the Columbia City Council that would ban, or make illegal, the practice of “conversion therapy.”

Conversion therapy is the practice of providing counseling, medically or through religious ministry, to youths under the age of 18 who are experiencing issues with gender identity. It is mostly designed for parents who have a child with this problem.

If the proposal passes second reading and becomes law in Columbia, it would levy a fine of $500 on a parent seeking help for their own child who might be experiencing gender issues, as well as the person providing the counseling.

On May 13, Republican S.C. Sen. Josh Kimbrell wrote a letter to Attorney General Alan Wilson stating that the proposal “presents a real danger to religious liberty in our capital city.” The senator asked Wilson to take legal action to overturn it if the city council passes the ban.

God only made two genders: male and female!

It is man, through his sinful nature, that over the years, has perpetuated and massaged the idea that there are in fact 32 (to date) genders, and that any attempt by parents (or anyone else) to challenge that notion should be considered illegal and considered punishable under the law.

Folks, the government, from city councils to the federal government, is currently in the business of attacking our religious freedoms at every turn; and not only here in America, but all across the globe as well. In Toronto, church services, weddings and funerals are limited to 10 people be it inside or outside, regardless of the size of the facility. At retail outlets and restaurants, occupancy is determined by the size of the facility itself. Please tell me you see plainly the implications here.

The duty of every Christian is to be aware that we are living in a time when government is involved in restricting religious freedom; that government is involved in changing the notion that our Constitution provides for the “separation of church and state.”

As Christians, we MUST be politically involved! And, at EVERY level of government. We must vet every political candidate to ensure he/she has firm moral and biblical values, and we MUST become vocal in our community as to these threats to our religious freedoms, lest we lose them for good!

Call Sen. Kimbrell’s office and voice your support for his actions; and contact Attorney General Wilson and demand the ordinance be overturned if passed by the Columbia City Council.

JAMES K. WARD

Effingham

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Open carry law wouldn’t change much

In your May 10 edition of the Morning News, you carried a long editorial from the Times and Democrat in Orangeburg concerning the open carry of firearms bill. In this article, the writer makes it sound like, if the bill becomes law, South Carolina will be filled with gun-toting gun slingers.

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: DRIVE-Safe Act answers a big problem

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, our economy has lost more than 22 million jobs. Congress has spent more than $6 trillion on various forms of stimulus, but most sectors are now struggling more than ever to find applicants for jobs that pay well.

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A note on the state's role

I recently heard at church that "the role of the state is to restrain sin and evil." If this role of the state is true, and if the concept of sin and evil is real, then communism and certain degrees of socialism cannot exist.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert