LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Grateful for the S.C. Community Alliance
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Grateful for the S.C. Community Alliance

Thank you to the South Carolina Community Alliance for its efforts to stop the Florence City Council’s proposed ordinance of increased fees and costs for landlords. This ordinance would have detrimental consequences for residents of Florence, to include raised rent prices.

Florence residents want to keep their quality of life, and as we are currently dealing with COVID-19, the last thing we needed was city council trying to sneak in this proposed ordinance. I am so grateful that the S.C. Community Alliance raised awareness about this issue so that our community could come together to oppose this ordinance from going to vote.

While I’m sure that this will reappear at a later date, I’m relieved that we have even more time to raise awareness about the effects of this proposed ordinance and why it is not the right direction for our city. Without the S.C. Community’s Alliance’s proactive efforts, we might be in a completely different situation right now.

ROBERT SCHOOLFIELD

Florence

