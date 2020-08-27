 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Hatred of Trump clouds critics' common sense

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Hatred of Trump clouds critics' common sense

Only $5 for 5 months

The guest column written by Scott Kaufman ("Donald Trump: The honest president") is indicative of the ignorance so many people have regarding the Trump presidency.

The hatred that some people feel for him clouds their common sense. Not one single criticism Kaufman makes of President Trump has any truth in it. Apparently Kaufman doesn’t have a problem stating opinion as fact.

Spare me and the rest of us who see through his tactics. I will cast my vote proudly in November for the man who had absolutely nothing to gain by running for the presidency other than a desire to drain the swamp in Washington, D.C.

Trump in 2020.

MELANIE HORN

Florence

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘O,’ where do we go from here?

The Morning News published an article on Aug. 1 entitled “Orlando Hudson says he won’t wear a black lives matter shirt.” In the article, Hudson was quoted several times as a panelist at a conversation on policing event held at Dominion Church in Darlington. Hudson was quoted as stating, “… We have lost our identity as a Black culture.”

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Informed editorial content?

On Aug. 4, the editor chose to print a column by Christine Flowers, “Some do the jobs they’re paid to do … without fail.” She is a lawyer and columnist for the Delaware County Daily Times, and her article was apparently the second of a series maligning teachers, who, based on medical advice from medical experts, are worried about getting sick, dying and/or spreading the infection to vulnerable members of their families.

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A safe school environment

This week, my daughter participated in the production of the F1S middle school back to school video. We were impressed with the precautions put in place due to COVID-19. She feels safe going back to school. I encourage parents to share these videos with your children to prepare them for a different, but safe, school environment.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert