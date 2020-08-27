LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Hatred of Trump clouds critics' common sense

The guest column written by Scott Kaufman ("Donald Trump: The honest president") is indicative of the ignorance so many people have regarding the Trump presidency.
The hatred that some people feel for him clouds their common sense. Not one single criticism Kaufman makes of President Trump has any truth in it. Apparently Kaufman doesn’t have a problem stating opinion as fact.
Spare me and the rest of us who see through his tactics. I will cast my vote proudly in November for the man who had absolutely nothing to gain by running for the presidency other than a desire to drain the swamp in Washington, D.C.
Trump in 2020.
MELANIE HORN
Florence
