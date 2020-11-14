LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Having an uninformed electorate is dangerous

I am very concerned about Joe Biden winning and the direction this country will go over the next few years.
But more frightening, I asked a dozen or so Biden supporters why they were voting for Biden, and every single one said, "Because he's not Trump." I then asked what they disliked about Trump's policies and what they liked about Biden's proposed policies, and the consistent answer (in one form or another) was "Oh, I don't know about those." That's good.
So, I guess these same people, if they were very sick, would rather have a doctor with a good bedside manner who does not save their life than an annoying doctor that makes them well. I don't get that.
I understand some of the positive aspects to every adult citizen having a vote, but having an uninformed electorate is just dangerous.
MARTY BRAND
Hartsville
