LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Heroes of a different breed

In mid-July, my husband and a friend found a one-pound, lone kitten. When we were certain “mom” wasn’t returning, I called the Darlington County Humane Society for guidance.

I would attempt to foster this kitten until she was old enough to be adopted, but I was clueless. Jackie Kirven patiently listened and gave me simple step-by-step instructions, followed by an invitation to come by the shelter to pick up a few essentials: a kitty bottle, some formula and a very informative pamphlet.

When I arrived at the shelter, I discovered a bustling yet orderly whole new world. What that shelter does for our community behind the scenes is nothing short of incredible, and I don’t know the half of it.

As we have fostered “Kennedy,” I have called and returned to the shelter a handful of times for questions or concerns and vet appointments. Each visit has expanded my view of both the enormity of the task they have at hand and the grace and poise with which they carry it all out.

Every time I have gone to the shelter, what strikes me profoundly is the number of volunteers enlisted to help meet the needs. I asked Jackie, the director of the shelter, about all of the volunteers. She made it abundantly clear, they simply could NOT do all they do without the volunteers.