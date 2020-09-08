LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Hold these people accountable

Anyone who saw what happened to George Floyd should be horrified that a law enforcement officer could do such a terrible thing! I know that I am.
He should be prosecuted to the maximum, but so should his superior officers. Nobody who I know of has ever said anything about this. They should be held accountable. If they did not know about this officer's nature, they should have, and to have him training new officers is even more disturbing. Why have they not been named and charged in this terrible crime?
I have other questions as well. What would have happened if the man at the Atlanta Wendy's had gone peacefully with the officers instead of taking that taser and running away, shooting at the officers? What would have happened if the guy in Wisconsin had done what the officers asked him to do? What about the guy who got out of his car and ran after being stopped for a driving violation?
I am not saying that what happened was right. I just don't understand why these people did not just do as they were asked to do.
GAYNELL HAYMOND
Marion
