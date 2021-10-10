 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: How do you negotiate your next salary?
The Q42021 ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey projects a 48% growth in the U.S. job market. Now is the time to leverage your skills and seek increasing opportunities, pay and other perks.

As they prepare for new roles, clients often want to know how negotiate a salary or counter an offer.

Know your worth: Know what value your skills have in the market (not just in your local area). Ask yourself: "Why should I accept a starting pay less than comparable to that of my future coworker(s)?” A person relocating from a high-cost living area will not accept a cut in pay to relocate to a low-cost area. Is the expectation and value of the work not the same?

Negotiate: Ask the employer what their approved budget for the role is. How does this measure up to your expectations? In the case the recruiter is unwilling to share this number with you, know the minimum base you personally require and add 15% as a starting point. Negotiate from there.

Consider your options: Inquire about the company's bonus, long-term incentives, paid time off, ability to work hybrid or remote (from any location), medical and other benefits. What expectations or benefits will afford you the opportunity to pursue the personal and professional goals that you have for yourself and your family – now and in the future?

HANNAH E. PARKER

Effingham

