LETTER TO THE EDITOR: How fast food has profited from COVID-19

There is just no reason these places can’t offer indoor dining. My goodness, some of their dining rooms are twice as big as your typical Waffle House. A very good friend of mine in Columbia says that some fast-food places have turned their once-customer-friendly dining rooms into storage areas!

It’s really sad that these places that once depended on their loyal customers to come on inside and dine have now slammed the door in the faces of their own customers in the name of the almighty dollar! The Arby’s on Beltline Drive had been my favorite since the late 1980s; the owner I considered a personal friend, and I was familiar with the crew. I can’t believe she has turn me away.

I try NOT to go to these places any more because what they are doing is shameful. To think that I used to go out of my way to eat INSIDE at the Beltline Arby’s makes me sad now. I don’t think I’d go to that place now if I were starving!

As for me, a once really nice but small part of my retirement life is over. I liked going inside and being treated well by the crew; you know, a familiar and friendly hello and maybe some small chat. It was just nice and kinda brightened my day.