LETTER TO THE EDITOR: How many are enough?

At approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday, I was driving inside the city limits of Florence and saw an estimated three dozen Florence One Schools students crowded together, no masks, on Florence One property, under the supervision of Florence One employees.

But wait: Those students were outdoors, and yes, the ordinance says masks are not required if “social distancing of at least six feet is possible and observed.” Social distancing was possible and not observed.

Those Florence One employees are responsible for student safety and somehow determined the benefits of an extracurricular activity outweigh the risk of illness, permanent disability (limb amputation, cardiac dysfunction, etc.) and death. Under any other circumstance, these employees would be terminated (if not prosecuted), but apparently I don’t understand the extreme gravity of the situation: West Florence has a game on Friday.

Coaches, principals, Superintendent Richard O’Malley and School Board Chairman Porter Stewart: How many dead quarterbacks are enough for you?

CHARLES TRANT, MD

Florence

