LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘I could see the towers blazing’
I got on the “D” train subway in the Bronx at 196th Street around 8 a.m. going to 42nd Street and 6th Avenue in Manhattan. I was installing an exhibition at the International Center of Photography (ICP).

Between 125th and 59th the train stopped. We sat for minutes. Suddenly we took off and stopped at 59th on to the 42nd Street. I walked out of the station to 6th Avenue and 42nd Street and was walking to the 44th. My co-workers were standing outside telling me to look back. As I turned around, I could see the towers blazing. Soon one fell. Work was called off.

The trains stopped. The transit buses were packed. I started walking to 96th Street, where my wife worked. No phones were working. All of a sudden a lady got out of a yellow cab and I jumped in. Traffic was slow, but he took me home. The power was off. My wife walked from 96th Street to 196th and Creston Avenue. She made it home around 11 o’clock.

Thank God. I was relieved.

FRANKLIN GAMBLE

Florence

