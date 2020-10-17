LETTER TO THE EDITOR: I trust Bryan Braddock

So often, we’ve been let down by those we elect. Why do you cast a vote for someone? For me, trust is the most critical component when choosing a public servant. Having known Bryan Braddock since 1989 I can testify that Bryan is a trustworthy man.

You can trust Bryan because he genuinely cares about people – all types of people. He respects people of all colors, beliefs and economic status. I have seen him interact with various people, and he has done so with care, concern and personal sacrifice.

You can trust Bryan because he is a servant. Much of his life is spent serving others. He is not a leader who exalts himself but rather one who understands that true leadership is an opportunity to serve others. As our mayor, you can trust that he will give himself in service for the city of Florence.

You can trust Bryan because of his character. I have seen firsthand how his faith impacts his daily decisions. He keeps his word and his wife and children testify of his character as a godly leader in their home.

For years, Bryan Braddock has worked to positively impact Florence. His leadership has made a difference in Florence in the past, and as mayor his leadership will make a difference in Florence for years to come.