LETTER TO THE EDITOR: If only we could embrace a spirit of patriotism

Dec. 7 is the date "that will live in infamy"!

It's easy to recall that that date fell on a Sunday 79 years ago. Late in the afternoon I was at my grandmother's house listening to the lineup of Sunday radio shows.

The confusion came during the Gene Autrey show ("coming to you from Melody Ranch. ...") A voice kept interrupting with "The island of Guam has been attacked." We didn't know what a Guam was, and we resented the interruptions.

But by the time we had moved on from Melody Ranch, the whole Sunday night schedule was shattered. We knew of Honolulu from geography books, but few people knew of Pearl Harbor. Then we began to realize that people were actually being killed.

On that Monday, there were long lines at recruiting stations all over the country. And at Natchez (Miss.) High School, over 100 boys were absent. (Desperate mothers went to recruiting stations and retrieved most of them, but over a dozen remained in uniform.)

And such a wave of patriotism engulfed the nation! War bonds, rationing and such were just sideshows. We followed in detail the overseas actions, relishing the triumphs and mourning the casualties.