LETTER TO THE EDITOR: If you haven’t been all that you can be

If you haven’t been all that you can be
If you are feeling disillusioned about not being able to take credit for undeserved recognition, then change your attitude and be verbally proactive.
Being the first born on my mother’s side of the family, I take credit for the accomplishments of all of my first cousins. The last time we met as a group, I was 11 years old wise. I took that opportunity to impart all of my acquired wisdom on them. It was so limited it did not overwhelm their undeveloped minds.
When I reflect on not receiving the appreciation I deserve from them, I man up knowing they were exposed to the best.
Each of us is capable of mentally modifying our life experiences. Maintaining a “D” average in high school was a character builder for me. I learned how to function under pressure, because there was no margin for error. Most satisfying was knowing that I made 90% of my classmates look really good. I was also the most popular student in classes where teachers and professors grade on the curve.
Perk up if you haven’t been all that you can be. In the final analysis, your “life’s yardstick” is going to be the character that you have developed.
DENNIS TAYLOR
Florence