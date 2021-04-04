 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: If you haven’t been all that you can be
0 comments
Letter

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: If you haven’t been all that you can be

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

If you haven’t been all that you can be

If you are feeling disillusioned about not being able to take credit for undeserved recognition, then change your attitude and be verbally proactive.

Being the first born on my mother’s side of the family, I take credit for the accomplishments of all of my first cousins. The last time we met as a group, I was 11 years old wise. I took that opportunity to impart all of my acquired wisdom on them. It was so limited it did not overwhelm their undeveloped minds.

When I reflect on not receiving the appreciation I deserve from them, I man up knowing they were exposed to the best.

Each of us is capable of mentally modifying our life experiences. Maintaining a “D” average in high school was a character builder for me. I learned how to function under pressure, because there was no margin for error. Most satisfying was knowing that I made 90% of my classmates look really good. I was also the most popular student in classes where teachers and professors grade on the curve.

Perk up if you haven’t been all that you can be. In the final analysis, your “life’s yardstick” is going to be the character that you have developed.

DENNIS TAYLOR

Florence

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A call for clean air

We need to be building back equitably and sustainably! However, our elected Florence County Council members are supporting an extractive, polluting and jobless industry here in South Carolina. Is this the future South Carolina that you want to live in?

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Psalm 2021

Do not hate me if my skin is white,

Or blotchy red, or black as night,

Like a kind of alien, unwelcomed sort,

Or just for being old, or fat and short.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert