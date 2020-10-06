LETTER TO THE EDITOR: If you really want MAGA, get rid of Trump

TRUMP DOESN'T LIE.
I hope that catches the attention of the MAGA cult, because I'm going to ask you to take a step back from your hero worship for a moment and honestly look at what's going on. A man, elected by a minority of the American voters, has tried to destroy our democracy and create a state where he is the sole decision maker for us all. He stated after his election that it's too bad he can't be elected for a third term or just rule forever. Now he's claiming that if (God willing when) he loses he won't leave office. Is that why our forefathers put in term limits? Certainly, having founded a nation to escape tyranny, they wanted to be sure it wouldn't happen here.
Back to lies. He has said tens of thousands of things that simply aren't true, but since he believes that everything he THINKS is REAL and TRUE simply because he thinks it, they aren't lies to him. Sadly, he is a very ignorant man. Instead of surrounding himself with knowledgeable advisers and listening to them, he prefers to appoint people who know less than himself and say "yes sir" a lot. Anyone who disagrees is fired and given a belittling nickname.
Do you know intelligent people? How do you know they are? The way they speak, carry themselves and and show and exude wisdom might be clues. Do they ever need to say or shout about how brilliant they are. How often does Trump tell you how great, brilliant, perfect, etc., he is? Has he EVER said "I was wrong"? Ever admitted to anything negative. Anything that is good and great is because of him. Anything that goes wrong is someone else's fault.
How often does he give God credit for anything? We have one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all. Not one nation under Trump with liberty and justice for his cronies and none for us.
What is a cult? Defined as a devotion to a deity. Not God folks! The Bible frequently reminds us that we should have no other God than God himself. Stop worshiping a man who created the term "fake news" to stop us from simple fact-checking or even playing the video of him saying something that he will swear he never said. A man who says he barely knew people who, like himself, have no moral values, and yet there are hundreds of photos of him embracing them and their lifestyle.
Your cult leader has no God other than himself. He only cares about your adoration, not you.
Seems to me that the only worship he does is hero worship for the world's totalitarian leaders. He's so jealous of the dictators in North Korea, China and Russia that he could spit.
If you really want MAGA, get rid of the selfish, egotistical, self-centered individual who made it otherwise!
HARVEY BROWN
Florence
