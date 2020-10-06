LETTER TO THE EDITOR: If you really want MAGA, get rid of Trump

TRUMP DOESN'T LIE.

I hope that catches the attention of the MAGA cult, because I'm going to ask you to take a step back from your hero worship for a moment and honestly look at what's going on. A man, elected by a minority of the American voters, has tried to destroy our democracy and create a state where he is the sole decision maker for us all. He stated after his election that it's too bad he can't be elected for a third term or just rule forever. Now he's claiming that if (God willing when) he loses he won't leave office. Is that why our forefathers put in term limits? Certainly, having founded a nation to escape tyranny, they wanted to be sure it wouldn't happen here.

Back to lies. He has said tens of thousands of things that simply aren't true, but since he believes that everything he THINKS is REAL and TRUE simply because he thinks it, they aren't lies to him. Sadly, he is a very ignorant man. Instead of surrounding himself with knowledgeable advisers and listening to them, he prefers to appoint people who know less than himself and say "yes sir" a lot. Anyone who disagrees is fired and given a belittling nickname.