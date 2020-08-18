LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Informed editorial content?

On Aug. 4, the editor chose to print a column by Christine Flowers, “Some do the jobs they’re paid to do … without fail.” She is a lawyer and columnist for the Delaware County Daily Times, and her article was apparently the second of a series maligning teachers, who, based on medical advice from medical experts, are worried about getting sick, dying and/or spreading the infection to vulnerable members of their families.
Flowers said teachers should do their job and not "demand absolute guarantee of safety.” She then spent several hundred words extolling the virtues of Mike Fusco, a sanitation worker and her beloved grandfather, who unlike teachers, "went out there every day."
She said, compared to her grandfather, "We are a weaker breed," and teachers should be more like Mike, except he wasn’t a school teacher and he's not around to comment on working as a school teacher during the worst pandemic in a century.
Does being a lawyer make Flowers an expert on teaching in a public school? Does being a columnist for the Delaware County Daily Times, located in Swathmore, Pennsylvania (population of 6,401), make her an expert in public health? Viral infections? Best medical practices? No.
She provided an email address (eflowers1961@gmail.com), so I contacted her, saying the vast majority of teachers want to work, their concerns are medically justified and I've not heard one teacher demand absolute guarantees of anything. She asked me not to presume to tell her "what to think about teachers who are too afraid of their shadows to care about children.”
Is this the kind of informed editorial content we should expect?
CHARLES TRANT
Florence
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!