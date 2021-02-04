LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Intentionally breaking the law

Politicians are, once again, injecting themselves into the doctor-patient relationship, and this time it comes with a level of pride springing from a depth of ignorance. Human heart cells are contracting by about 1 week gestation, though not detectable by ultrasound until weeks or months later, depending on a number of factors: quality of the equipment, expertise of the operator, position of the fetus, many maternal factors, etc.

The sperm and egg were alive before conception, and the resulting fetus is not more alive just because someone can see cardiac movement, but under the fetal heart beat law, if the doctor sees heart movement and performs the abortion, he or she has committed a felony and will never practice medicine again. Can the doctor also be convicted of a felony if the jury decides he just stood there and watched her die? Absolutely, so good luck finding an OB.

Next, the new law lists exceptions like rape and incest. Our pro-life leaders, who use Jesus as a campaign prop, have codified a new death penalty, of the child, because the father committed the crime. Other exceptions include risk to the health of the mother, except the accused could avoid prosecution by saying, in his expert medical opinion, the mother’s health was at risk.