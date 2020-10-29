LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Irrational blaming

It seems the Democrats are determined to blame the president for the pandemic and all of its consequences. A letter published in a recent Sunday newspaper – NOT the Morning News – actually accuses President Trump of “presiding over the greatest single-event loss of life in American history.” That was its main point – but its writer shows total ignorance of our nation’s past.

In the hope that facts can still overcome lies, here’s a fact:

675,000 US citizens died of “Spanish Flu” in the United States during the second half of 1918, Stanford researchers say. Just autumn and winter, and they were dead.

That’s THREE TIMES as many as have died of COVID-19 in the United States so far. And look: The U.S. population in 1918 was far smaller than ours today.

Mass dying from that deadly disease had started that May in Spain. Our soldiers were “over there” helping to win the Great War (now we call it World War I), and they innocently brought the disease home at war’s end.

Worldwide, 40 million (or 50 million) fell sick, and nobody knows how many died. Census takers were not everywhere in the world back then, nor was democracy.

Here’s another fact: