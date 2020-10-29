LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Irrational blaming

It seems the Democrats are determined to blame the president for the pandemic and all of its consequences. A letter published in a recent Sunday newspaper – NOT the Morning News – actually accuses President Trump of “presiding over the greatest single-event loss of life in American history.” That was its main point – but its writer shows total ignorance of our nation’s past.
In the hope that facts can still overcome lies, here’s a fact:
675,000 US citizens died of “Spanish Flu” in the United States during the second half of 1918, Stanford researchers say. Just autumn and winter, and they were dead.
That’s THREE TIMES as many as have died of COVID-19 in the United States so far. And look: The U.S. population in 1918 was far smaller than ours today.
Mass dying from that deadly disease had started that May in Spain. Our soldiers were “over there” helping to win the Great War (now we call it World War I), and they innocently brought the disease home at war’s end.
Worldwide, 40 million (or 50 million) fell sick, and nobody knows how many died. Census takers were not everywhere in the world back then, nor was democracy.
Here’s another fact:
In 1918, the president was Woodrow Wilson, a Democrat. Though he had promised not to send Americans to that war, he did. But nobody, including the Republicans, accused the president of “presiding over” those deaths.
Many Pee Dee families – mine and probably yours – were thrown into the middle of that plague, just as we are almost exactly one century later. (There’s a strong possibility this plague descends from that 1918 plague, via a lab that keeps germs alive with the blessing of Anthony Fauci. See the internet on the Wuhan, China, laboratory.)
Seven members of the “Cap” Spears household in Darlington County caught the Spanish Flu – all but an 8-year-old boy. Once the stricken could keep down food, he and a Black teen friend nursed them back to life on bread toasted in the fireplace.
Most of the people who died from that 1918 disease were strong, healthy, grown men.
In 2005, I published a piece on our family’s 1918 ordeal. Maybe I need to bring it out again.
But can today’s culture smashers read and understand? Or are they too proud of their ignorance, too busy tearing down reminders of the past they don’t understand while too many members of the news media help them point fingers of blame?
M.B. SPEARS
Florence
