LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Is Cuomo popular enough?

I hear that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is becoming more and more popular these days because of his compassionate handling of the COVID-19 crisis in his state. Maybe not popular enough, though. This popularity deficiency has caused him to make a fateful miscalculation.

Meanwhile, another major leader, in recent years, declared himself so popular that he could shoot someone in the streets of New York and get away with it. He has not yet tested his conclusion on this statement. Another declaration he bragged about doing is "if you are popular enough, you can fondle women and get away with it." This is overlooked and no one complains. The public does not care and still loves him.

I believe Cuomo thought he had become popular enough to follow that example, but he is a long way from being so popular. If one assumes that Cuomo has some decent character traits, could that be why the sexual harassment accusations against him are NOT being overlooked. It seems these days that indecent people suffer no consequences and their misbehavior is just accepted because they are known to be indecent.

Everybody knows that. I'm just saying. Go figure.

DONALD WEDGEWORTH

Florence