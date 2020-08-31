LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It’s our duty to help those who need something we can provide

Although I was born in the South, I left it before I started school, and there were very few black people in my world before I attended college in the Washington, D.C., area. My first personal interaction with people of color meant being exposed to a few cultural differences, little more.
My real interaction came when I taught at Wilson High School. Armed with a belief that all one needed for success was the willingness to “work hard,” I labored to teach my students to write clearly, search literature for bias and appreciate the universal nature of poetry. My own education came from the heartbreak of reading between the lines.
Our band members were humiliated when they stopped at a local restaurant on the way back from a concert and were required to pay in advance for their food. When they noted that other people weren’t required to do that, someone called the police, who accosted our kids in the parking lot.
MW emailed me from the curb when she sat in tears; carrying the torn-out page of her dream prom dress into a local bridal shop, she immediately had been intercepted and steered to the picked-over rack of rentals and used returns.
When I took a number of girls shopping for clothes, clerks followed them around as if they believed my students were robbing the place, only to fall all over themselves with appropriate attention and service when they learned that the pocketbook behind the purchases was mine.
KG came running into the classroom after visiting a quick stop where some low-class white person had hurled a racial epithet at her when she said “excuse me” to get past him while he purposely blocked the door. …
I didn’t have the answers. … Many of these students probably have their own children now, and they are still waiting for change.
Our nation is at war again. … Lines are clearly divided between “us” and “them.” We are building walls and trying to keep them from moving into our neighborhoods. All of this is happening against a backdrop of COVID-19 and political fervor. We don’t need to observe social distance guidelines or wear masks. We are not affected. Nobody cares if people who are lined up at the border and sequestered in cages are dying. They shouldn’t have come here. We have forgotten the admonishments to the children of Israel in Exodus to be kind to the foreigner since God’s people themselves had so recently been foreigners.
An election is coming in November. We have a duty to vote. More than that, however, we have a duty to help those who need something we can provide. That doesn’t mean offering disaffected protesters a canister of tear gas. It might well mean as little as a gallon of milk for somebody’s kids or a ride to the polls.
MARY GUTMAN
Rocky Mount, N.C.
