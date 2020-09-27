 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: John Sweeney – experienced candidate for city council

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: John Sweeney – experienced candidate for city council

Only $5 for 5 months

As Florence elects a new mayor in November, the city council is at a crossroads. New leadership will be tasked with moving Florence forward in a progressive direction initiated by the stellar leadership of Mayor Stephen Wukela.

It is for this reason that voters should elect John Sweeney to the Florence City Council.

A graduate of Francis Marion University, John has dedicated his career toward the betterment of Florence and the Pee Dee region. He has worked as a political journalist for the Florence Morning News, has been a member of Congressman Tom Rice’s local staff and is currently the director of business development at the North Eastern Strategic Alliance (NESA), the economic development corporation for the Pee Dee area.

These diverse and unique experiences have given John an understanding of how local government works with industry, and he will bring a creative perspective and a high energy level of leadership to the city council.

John is a proponent of community safety, supporting proactive policing policies with meaningful engagement of Florence’s citizens. He believes in addressing the various challenges facing individual neighborhoods around the city and understands that having a business-friendly climate is vital for attracting future growth in Florence.

These characteristics are why citizens should cast their vote for John Sweeney for city council.

CARROLL PLAYER, DDS

Florence

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Braddock supports community and all it offers

My friend and business networking colleague Bryan Braddock is running for mayor of Florence. The two of us go way back to the beginning of my private practice 20 years ago. At that time he and his brother owned a landscaping company, and they were my very first landscapers with my brand new private practice: Lifetime Hearing Services.

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: How many are enough?

At approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday, I was driving inside the city limits of Florence and saw an estimated three dozen Florence One Schools students crowded together, no masks, on Florence One property, under the supervision of Florence One employees.

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: That's not the plan, is it?

On Aug. 31, Fox News broadcast a Trump interview with Laura Ingraham. She asked if he was concerned about fast-tracking a COVID vaccine, because this “is worrying people of both parties.” Trump said, “Once you get to a certain number, you know, we use the word herd, right? Once you get to a certain number, it’s going to go away.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert