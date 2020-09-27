LETTER TO THE EDITOR: John Sweeney – experienced candidate for city council

As Florence elects a new mayor in November, the city council is at a crossroads. New leadership will be tasked with moving Florence forward in a progressive direction initiated by the stellar leadership of Mayor Stephen Wukela.
It is for this reason that voters should elect John Sweeney to the Florence City Council.
A graduate of Francis Marion University, John has dedicated his career toward the betterment of Florence and the Pee Dee region. He has worked as a political journalist for the Florence Morning News, has been a member of Congressman Tom Rice’s local staff and is currently the director of business development at the North Eastern Strategic Alliance (NESA), the economic development corporation for the Pee Dee area.
These diverse and unique experiences have given John an understanding of how local government works with industry, and he will bring a creative perspective and a high energy level of leadership to the city council.
John is a proponent of community safety, supporting proactive policing policies with meaningful engagement of Florence’s citizens. He believes in addressing the various challenges facing individual neighborhoods around the city and understands that having a business-friendly climate is vital for attracting future growth in Florence.
These characteristics are why citizens should cast their vote for John Sweeney for city council.
CARROLL PLAYER, DDS
Florence
