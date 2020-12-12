 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Just wondering

Since COVID-19 continues to spread and is putting a tremendous burden on medical systems that may finally have to ration care, I’m just wondering: If those who refuse to wear masks and fail to practice social distancing should get infected, is there a way for them to be placed at the bottom of the list?

Maybe they would even volunteer to be put at a lower place, since they apparently don't think it is very important to consider others.

RON NIEBRUEGGE

Florence

