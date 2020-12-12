LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Just wondering

Since COVID-19 continues to spread and is putting a tremendous burden on medical systems that may finally have to ration care, I’m just wondering: If those who refuse to wear masks and fail to practice social distancing should get infected, is there a way for them to be placed at the bottom of the list?
Maybe they would even volunteer to be put at a lower place, since they apparently don't think it is very important to consider others.
RON NIEBRUEGGE
Florence
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!