LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Keep it clean
On the first day of our runoff Florence City Council election, I called my opponent and pledged to run a clean race. I have remained committed to a positive campaign offering my solutions-oriented message while others who do not know me have sought to attack my character. These attacks must be called out for the political stunts they are.

For the past week, people known as my opponent’s supporters have been reaching out baiting me to discuss my opponent’s criminal record, testing my resolve to go negative. I rejected them and remained focused simply on my qualifications for this seat.

Since the AG’s endorsement, there have been reports of my opponent’s supporters harassing the staff in his office for no apparent reason other than to intimidate a statewide elected official who has ties to our community and offered an opinion on our race.

I urge my opponent to denounce all personal attacks immediately just as I am doing. I encourage District 3 voters to not allow this behavior to continue and distract from the vital issues facing our city.

ROBBY HILL

Florence

 

