LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Keep the penny

First, I would like to say thank you to the voters for passing the Capital Sales Tax II Project and thank you to Florence County Council for overseeing and allocating these funds as promised.

The money from the Capital Sales Tax II Project allowed small municipalities like the Town of Coward to make improvements to their town that would otherwise have not been possible. The Town of Coward was able to erect a new 200,000 gallon water tank and install miles of water lines for customers in need of water due to wells going dry and bad water. We were also able to start a new ballfield for our children at the Coward Athletic Park. Again, I would like to reiterate that none of this would have been possible without the penny sales tax.

I would like to remind the voters that this would not be an additional penny added. This would only continue the penny that is already in place for an additional 7 years. This penny is vital to small municipalities to be able to grow and make improvements to their communities. If passed, this money will be used for many projects including Public Safety, Fire Station upgrades, water, water/sewer, Emergency Management, Recreation Facilities for our children, Roads and Renovations to Town Hall Buildings just to name a few.