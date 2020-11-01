LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Keep the Penny

I applaud the citizens of Florence County for instituting the first penny sales tax in 2006. Twenty counties in South Carolina, including Marion, Williamsburg and Horry counties, also have the penny sales tax. None has been more successful than Florence County.
Since 2006, the capital sales tax projects I and II in Florence County have created $270 million in additional revenue and almost $100 million paid by visitors from outside of Florence County.
Projects completed using the first penny sales tax were four major road projects. Two more are nearly complete.
• Project 1: Pine Needles widening.
• Project 2: U.S. 378 widening.
• Project 3: U.S. 76 Timmonsville.
• Project 4: TV Road widening.
• Project 5: S.C. 51 (Pamplico Highway) widening (nearing completion).
• Project 6: Alligator Road widening (nearing completion).
In the past seven years, the Capital Sales Tax II has created $140 million and paid for more than 400 projects across the county. The projects solved many life and safety issues and provided $76 million for road paving throughout Florence County.
The third Capital Sales Tax referendum is on the ballot Tuesday. The third capital sales tax is estimated to create another $140 million in revenue. The funds will be used to pave roads, improve drainage, complete fire and safety projects and fund economic development.
In my opinion, the capital sales tax is the fairest and most successful way to create revenue for Florence County. Sales tax is based solely on the personal or business consumption of goods.
Over a 21-year period from 2006-2027, the penny sales tax will create more than $400 million in revenue, with one-third paid by visitors.
Keeping the penny sales tax impacts the lives of every resident and invests in economic development, creating jobs, access to better roads, improved recreational facilities and improved fire and safety facilities.
The investment in fire stations lowers the county ISO ratings, allowing county residents to pay less for fire insurance for their business and residential property. Additionally, keeping the penny sales tax reduces the need for the county council to increase property taxes on homeowners and businesses.
Keeping the penny sales tax is supported by our entire business community, led by Florence County Progress, the Greater Lake City Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Florence Chamber Commerce.
To continue to move Florence County forward, it’s imperative that we Keep the Penny sales tax for another seven years. I encourage you to vote yes on Tuesday to Keep the Penny!
TIM NORWOOD
Florence
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!