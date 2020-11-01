LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Keep the Penny

In my opinion, the capital sales tax is the fairest and most successful way to create revenue for Florence County. Sales tax is based solely on the personal or business consumption of goods.

Over a 21-year period from 2006-2027, the penny sales tax will create more than $400 million in revenue, with one-third paid by visitors.

Keeping the penny sales tax impacts the lives of every resident and invests in economic development, creating jobs, access to better roads, improved recreational facilities and improved fire and safety facilities.

The investment in fire stations lowers the county ISO ratings, allowing county residents to pay less for fire insurance for their business and residential property. Additionally, keeping the penny sales tax reduces the need for the county council to increase property taxes on homeowners and businesses.

Keeping the penny sales tax is supported by our entire business community, led by Florence County Progress, the Greater Lake City Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Florence Chamber Commerce.

To continue to move Florence County forward, it’s imperative that we Keep the Penny sales tax for another seven years. I encourage you to vote yes on Tuesday to Keep the Penny!

TIM NORWOOD

Florence