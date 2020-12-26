LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Keeping the Oath of Enlistment

When joining the military I, like everyone else who joined, raised my right hand and repeated the Oath of Enlistment.

I, _____, do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.

When I took that oath so many years ago, I would never have believed this great country we live in would have a party with LEADERS who have referred to those whose beliefs are different as racists, sexist and a deplorable person.

I am pro-life, I do not believe in defunding the police, I believe in the 2nd Amendment, I believe in education and I believe in supporting and honoring our military.

Doing away with our history, good and bad, will not allow our children to learn from mistakes that have been made, and hopefully from this they will do a better job than we. Hatred and racism is taught.