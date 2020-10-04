LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Keeping the penny: It’s a no-brainer for economic development

None of which would have been possible without the penny.

These projects literally and figuratively pave the way for future economic growth for Florence County. Infrastructure improvements for roads, water and sewer enable existing industries to grow and thrive while also enabling new industries to establish operations in the county. The penny also helps keep property taxes low, which supports a quality business environment for new and existing industries. And quality of life projects improve the lives of all our citizens and help entice others to locate here.

All of these key components directly influence Florence County Economic Development Partnership’s efforts. Keeping the penny will enable the county to make additional, important improvements, which in turn will enable existing industries to expand and help attract new industries, both of which create new jobs and investment that grow the local economy.

The penny has been good for Florence County, and it is vital to our continued economic success. As voters cast their ballots on Nov. 3, one of the issues we will decide is whether to fund Capital Sales Tax III, estimated to generate an additional $140 million in revenue.