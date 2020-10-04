LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Keeping the penny: It’s a no-brainer for economic development

The One-Cent Capital Project Sales Tax, also referred to as “Keep the Penny,” is a major source of revenue for Florence County, contributing in a significant way to the county’s economic development success over the past 14 years.
This November, we have the opportunity to renew this investment in Florence County and keep our momentum going.
Since 2006, through Capital Sales Tax I and Capital Sales Tax II, Florence County has generated $270 million in additional revenue — and more than $100 million of that has come from visitors outside of Florence County. Every time visitors stop for gas, grab a bite to eat, run a quick errand or decide to stay the night at a hotel, they contribute to our economic well-being, accounting for more than one-third of the revenue generated from the Capital Sales Tax.
That revenue has gone toward a number of county improvement projects that have directly impacted every city and town within the county: Florence, Lake City, Quinby, Johnsonville, Coward, Pamplico, Olanta and Scranton. Projects have included road widenings, water and sewer improvements, new and upgraded fire and EMS stations, veteran’s affairs offices, community and recreation centers and various park improvements.
You can see the benefits across the county. Road widening projects including Pine Needles Road, TV Road, Alligator Road, S.C. 51, U.S. 378 and U.S. 76. New fire and EMS stations in Johnsonville, Timmonsville, Quinby and others. Recreation projects in Johnsonville, Coward, Quinby, Scranton, Lake City and Florence, which have brought improvements to nature parks, athletic complexes and community centers.
None of which would have been possible without the penny.
These projects literally and figuratively pave the way for future economic growth for Florence County. Infrastructure improvements for roads, water and sewer enable existing industries to grow and thrive while also enabling new industries to establish operations in the county. The penny also helps keep property taxes low, which supports a quality business environment for new and existing industries. And quality of life projects improve the lives of all our citizens and help entice others to locate here.
All of these key components directly influence Florence County Economic Development Partnership’s efforts. Keeping the penny will enable the county to make additional, important improvements, which in turn will enable existing industries to expand and help attract new industries, both of which create new jobs and investment that grow the local economy.
The penny has been good for Florence County, and it is vital to our continued economic success. As voters cast their ballots on Nov. 3, one of the issues we will decide is whether to fund Capital Sales Tax III, estimated to generate an additional $140 million in revenue.
Florence County Progress strongly supports this continued investment in our county, which enhances opportunities for everyone who lives here. We urge Florence County voters to Keep the Penny.
JILL D. LEWIS
Board chair, Florence County Progress, the private-sector arm of the Florence County Economic Development Partnership
