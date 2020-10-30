 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Known vs. unknown: It’s up to you to decide
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Known vs. unknown: It's up to you to decide

Who is a Proven leader? Alexis D. Pipkins Sr.

Who Possesses great leadership skills? Alexis D. Pipkins Sr.

Who Projects that he can get the job done? Alexis D. Pipkins Sr.

Who Provides and Presents to the community what is needed and what he can get done for the students of School District One, Seat 4?

Alexis D. Pipkins Sr.

Who Participates with a voice of Passion and lends a voice of reason to the parents on what is beneficial to the educational development of their children?

Alexis D. Pipkins Sr.

VOTE for the VOICE of empathy, great listening and follow-through skills, reliability, dependability, positivity, risk-taking and the person who has the ability to teach and mentor, be a problem-solver – with honor, integrity, decisiveness – all by building relationships with the community, parents and students.

Let your vote and voice be a beacon of light and achievement for the community.

Vote for Alexis D. Pipkins Sr., Florence One Schools board, Seat 4.

VIVIAN A. THOMAS MINOR

Wilson High School Class of 1966

