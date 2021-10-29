LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Kudos for the new stadiums

As a retired architect, who has designed many high schools and high school football stadiums across South Carolina, I read with interest the articles in the local press about the additions of the first ever three new first class football/soccer stadiums to the three existing Florence high schools. I loudly applaud the Florence One Schools board and Superintendent Richard O’Malley for this very significant and historic accomplishment. It has been needed for a very, very long time.

The new football/soccer stadiums will generate new energy, enthusiasm and “a sense of place” at each high school. A “sense of place” is often not given its due, but it helps create branding, bonding, personal history, friendship and legacy. This is important and significant in the high school, formative years of a student.

Again , I applaud this accomplishment and thank O’Malley and the board for all that the Florence One Schools “Team” is doing for students, education and the Florence community.

ALLEN WOOD, AIA

Florence