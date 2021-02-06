 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Kudos to FMU's tennis coach
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Kudos to FMU's tennis coach

I really enjoyed Justin Driggers' article on Francis Marion University tennis coach Garth Thomson. He has done a truly amazing job coaching BOTH men’s and women’s teams for 29 years and keeping them both nationally competitive.

As a former collegiate tennis coach myself, I have known Garth for over 20 years (and served as his assistant coach for a while after I retired to this area in 2012), and I could tell that he really had the respect of all his players and the opposing coaches. I could also see how much he cared about his players.

Members of his men’s and women’s teams have been outstanding students and great ambassadors for FMU. The tennis program is a jewel in FMU’s athletic crown, and Garth is the architect of the program.

Thanks for giving him some due attention with the interesting.

RON SMARR

Pamplico

