LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Kudos to FMU's tennis coach

I really enjoyed Justin Driggers' article on Francis Marion University tennis coach Garth Thomson. He has done a truly amazing job coaching BOTH men’s and women’s teams for 29 years and keeping them both nationally competitive.

As a former collegiate tennis coach myself, I have known Garth for over 20 years (and served as his assistant coach for a while after I retired to this area in 2012), and I could tell that he really had the respect of all his players and the opposing coaches. I could also see how much he cared about his players.