LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Kudos to the early voting volunteers

President JFK’s famous inaugural quote in 1961, “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country,” is just as challenging and patriotic today as it was almost 60 years ago. With this being said, in 2015, Donald J. Trump started his presidential campaign with the slogan, “Make America Great Again” (MAGA). He was able to galvanize people who felt those words represented them as loyal, patriotic Americans. Patriotism, by definition, implies loyalty, protection, integrity and service with honesty in support of one’s own country. It cannot be defined by a single display of support; neither can it be described to advance one’s own personal agenda.