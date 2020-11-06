LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Kudos to the early voting volunteers

My friends and I went to vote early, using the handicapped option, on Oct. 28 at the Third Loop location. We want to send heartfelt thanks to all of the many volunteers there.
The instructions to get to the correct line to drive to the handicapped area were given in a friendly and patient manner. Routing the cars through the small parking lot was a job in itself!
The organization of the process was well thought out, and everyone worked seamlessly to achieve a smooth environment. The well-run job could be used as a template to instruct others!
My hat goes off to the ladies and gentlemen for all of their hard work outside in the heat.
GEORGIA ARRINGTON
Florence
