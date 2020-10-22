LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let’s keep Alexis Pipkins on the school board

This letter is an endorsement for Elder Alexis D. Pipkins Sr. as the best-qualified candidate for the Florence One Schools board.
His record and time of service speaks for itself. We ask that his constituents consider his effectual and consistent service, care for students and families of our entire school system.
I encourage us to keep such a quality person in a leadership position in our district.
ELDER JAMES W. WILLIAMS
Chairperson, advocacy organization LifeLinePlus
Florence
