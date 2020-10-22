LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let’s keep Alexis Pipkins on the school board

Some songs leave a lasting impression. "What about us?" is one of those. I cannot watch the news without being reminded of the words in that song. The burning, looting and inhumane actions happening today are sad. It is undeniable that there are two kinds of protests: those that are peaceful and those that are violent. When the first act of violence occurs, peaceful protesters should leave. There are too many opportunities for a peaceful protest to remain as part of a riot.