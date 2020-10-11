LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let’s keep the people’s penny

I believe the Town of Pamplico is the best community in Florence County. I want to make it even better by asking all of us to vote yes to continue the one cent sales tax, which is the best way to fund projects we must accomplish.

Pamplico must increase our water supply as well as repair and replace antiquated water and sewer lines. Like other small towns here in Florence County, Pamplico doesn’t have a multimillion-dollar budget that can be utilized for much-needed improvements and repairs.

The funds generated by keeping the Capital Projects Sales Tax will continue to have a tremendous impact on the various projects requested by Olanta, Scranton, Coward, Pamplico, Johnsonville, Timmonsville, Quinby, Lake City and Florence. The benefits are too numerous to list. Florence County will be in a better position to help all citizens improve the quality of life we have.

Keeping the penny in place will impact all of us in a positive way. It is a fair tax, as everyone contributes, including people who travel through Florence County and our municipalities on their way to another destination. This equitable approach spreads the funds accordingly to all of our community’s respective needs. The citizens I have spoken with agree that this is a better approach than raising our property taxes.