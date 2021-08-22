 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let’s stop the spread of COVID-19
On behalf of MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center and McLeod Health, we commend those who are taking immediate action to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

We all need to be concerned about the rise in infections and hospitalizations, and as responsible citizens, we must do all we can to protect ourselves, and most importantly, our children.

COVID positive numbers are climbing, and children under the age of 12 are not yet able to get a vaccine. One of the best ways to protect yourself, and your loved ones, is by getting vaccinated.

Our institutions have committed to making vaccines easily accessible to everyone. Our hope is that you will get vaccinated and follow all recommended safety guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing when appropriate, to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

JAY HINESLEY

CEO, MUSC Health-Florence Division

WILL MCLEOD

CEO, McLeod Regional Medical Center

