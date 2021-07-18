LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let your light shine

They need light. They need us.

I have made you a light. (Acts 13:47)

You are the salt of the earth. But if the salt has lost its saltiness how can it be made salty again? It is no longer good for anything except to be thrown out and trampled underfoot.

You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden.

Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead put it on a stand and it gives light to everyone.

In the same way, let your light shine before others that they may see your good deeds and glorify your father in heaven. (Matthew 5:13-16)

Shine! Let your light shine. God is watching. We are slippin’ away. Don't let your light go out.

Stop! Turn around. God has his hand on you.

And Christ will shine on you. (Ephesians 5:14)

Our light is getting brighter.

We love going to church and honoring God.

Our light is growing.

Come nearer to God and He will come nearer to you. (James 4:8)

Our light is illuminating.