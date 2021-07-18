LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let your light shine

What if, as Christians, our light for Christ grows dim?
We stop going to church; we need our weekends to do what we want to do.
Our light grows dim.
We quit reading and studying God's word.
We have heard it a hundred times.
Our light is fading.
We used to talk to others about Jesus, but we don't anymore.
We have lost our saltiness. We don't have time. We have become worldly.
There is not much light left.
We used to shine. People knew we loved Jesus but it seems we have turned our back on Him.
The light is going out.
People loved darkness instead of light. (John 3:19)
I wonder how Jesus feels. He gave his life for us. All of us. He left us to be the "Salt and Light"
of the world.
o this you were called because Christ suffered for you leaving you an example that you should follow in his steps. (1 Peter 2:21)
How will those people who do not know Jesus find their way toward him?
They need light. They need us.
I have made you a light. (Acts 13:47)
You are the salt of the earth. But if the salt has lost its saltiness how can it be made salty again? It is no longer good for anything except to be thrown out and trampled underfoot.
You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden.
Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead put it on a stand and it gives light to everyone.
In the same way, let your light shine before others that they may see your good deeds and glorify your father in heaven. (Matthew 5:13-16)
Shine! Let your light shine. God is watching. We are slippin’ away. Don't let your light go out.
Stop! Turn around. God has his hand on you.
And Christ will shine on you. (Ephesians 5:14)
Our light is getting brighter.
We love going to church and honoring God.
Our light is growing.
Come nearer to God and He will come nearer to you. (James 4:8)
Our light is illuminating.
We are reading and studying God's word. We are encouraged to keep learning about God.
All scripture is God-breathed.( 2 Timothy 3:16)
Others are seeing our light.
We are the salt and light of the world. Share God's love with others. Share your light and wait and see the world light up.
For God, who said, "Let light shine out of darkness," made his light to give us the light of the knowledge of the glory of God. (2 Corinthians 4:6)
ELSA McINVILLE
Florence