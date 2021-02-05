 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Life: What a great day

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Life: What a great day

{{featured_button_text}}

The baton was passed on to our great-granddaughter at 6 p.m. on Jan. 8. Alayna Camille Johnson was born — 7 pounds, 11 ounces, 21 inches — in Greensboro, North Carolina.

It was also a great day for the other great-grandparents: Wayman and Mary Stover in Columbia; Eva Mae and Clarence Smith in Mesic, North Carolina; and Juanita Muldrow in Florence.

Alayna’s roots have expanded from me and my husband, Clinton, to Ret. Master Sgt. De Quincy and Sheila to Keegan and Alexa. It’s a blessing to have all four sets of great-parents living to welcome their great-granddaughter.

God sent his blessing, love, grace and mercy to our family. A child is a gift from God. Teach her his ways and she will not depart from them.

So much is going on, but life continues through God the Father. Prayers are being answered. God bless us all.

THE GREAT GRANDPARENTS

Julia and Clinton Johnson

Florence

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Coin honors a grandy lady

I read with glee an Associated Press story that was picked up by the Morning News in the Monday Feb. 1 edition. The story was about a collectible coin issued by the U.S. Mint using the image of Charleston activist Septima P. Clark.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert