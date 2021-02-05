LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Life: What a great day

The baton was passed on to our great-granddaughter at 6 p.m. on Jan. 8. Alayna Camille Johnson was born — 7 pounds, 11 ounces, 21 inches — in Greensboro, North Carolina.

It was also a great day for the other great-grandparents: Wayman and Mary Stover in Columbia; Eva Mae and Clarence Smith in Mesic, North Carolina; and Juanita Muldrow in Florence.

Alayna’s roots have expanded from me and my husband, Clinton, to Ret. Master Sgt. De Quincy and Sheila to Keegan and Alexa. It’s a blessing to have all four sets of great-parents living to welcome their great-granddaughter.

God sent his blessing, love, grace and mercy to our family. A child is a gift from God. Teach her his ways and she will not depart from them.

So much is going on, but life continues through God the Father. Prayers are being answered. God bless us all.

THE GREAT GRANDPARENTS

Julia and Clinton Johnson

Florence