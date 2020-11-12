LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Living Christmas Tree food donations needed

Due to the close proximity of choir members in Florence Baptist Temple’s Living Christmas Tree, we have canceled the program. Our 27-year streak is temporarily postponed.
Even without the Living Christmas Tree, the food collection must go on! Families and local agencies depend on the huge contribution they receive from the tree. Typically, we gather approximately 10 tons of food.
The church will contribute a significant amount toward the food drive, but we are asking for your help, too. Will you help us reach this goal again and bless families across the Pee Dee in the name of our Lord Jesus?
I am asking you to make a special effort to bring nonperishable food items by the church office. There is a food drop-off area prepared on the Zaxby’s side of the church office at 2308 S. Irby St. Food collection times and dates are 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 11.
Food will also be received at any of our regularly scheduled worship services through Dec. 13.
I trust you will reflect on the hope that the Christmas season brings through Jesus Christ. Let me invite you to attend special services that are scheduled in December – especially Christmas Sunday, Dec. 20, and our two Christmas Eve services at 4 and 6 p.m.
BILL MONROE
Pastor, Florence Baptist Temple
