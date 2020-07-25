The book “Lead Like Jesus,” by Blanchard & Hodges, states that “leadership is a process of influence. Any time you seek to influence the thinking, behavior, or development of people in their personal or professional lives, you are taking on the role of a leader.” Whether it’s good or bad, the influence is there. Persons in leadership roles are expected to have greater than usual capacity for mentorship, respect, moral and ethical principles, as they stand to guide and direct others.
Without a doubt, one of the most honorable and respected positions of leadership is that of president of the United States. Many young children, as well as their parents, see this position as a “dream come true,” because it represents a position of intellect, integrity, restraint and discernment. The president is a representative of the Free World and should have an understanding of his responsibilities as a leader of the American people and leader of the Free World.
The president’s actions are most important to our American educational system and our history books. Words spoken by our governmental leaders, especially our president, matter greatly. They can determine unity or division, and they can incite war or peace!
A few of the many statements and “tweets” expressed by our 45th president that cause some pause include the following:
• “They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, they’re rapists. And some, I assume are good people.” (Upon announcing his candidacy for president of the United States, he denounced an entire race of citizens.)
• “I can stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody, and I still won’t lose any voters!!! (Candidate “shooting” Trump.)
• Trump stated that he wouldn’t trust his own American intelligence if elected! “I won’t use them because they’ve made such bad decisions.” (Russia! Russia! Russia!)
• “Sen. John McCain is not a hero because heroes don’t get captured. I don’t like people who get captured.” (A bone-spur draft dodger!)
• “Mr. Pillsbury said that China has much respect for President Trump because ‘he has a very, very large brain’!”
• “Rex was dumb as a rock” and “lazy as Hell!” (former secretary of state).
• “We are doing very well; the Virus will just go away.” (130,000 deaths; 3 million cases.)
• Trump dismisses Russian bounty allegations about America’s Troops being killed as “a hoax!” (His only response. “MAGA!”)
WOW! Words of “Respect and Patriotism?” Sadly, these are just a few of the thousands of notable and dishonorable tweets of our 45th president. One might wonder how our American history books will be written for our future aspiring leaders to read, study and portray. What tweets and statements will they omit or include? How will they be able to tell the factual historical events and accounts without noting some of these daily and nightly tweets from the 45th president?
Would we want our aspiring and self-respecting children to listen to and be influenced by these unethical, immoral and “thuggish” tweets, especially if they were quotes of a former United States president?
AGNES DEAS
Florence
