Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON NC HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN SOUTH CAROLINA... BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING FLORENCE AND DARLINGTON COUNTIES. FOR THE BLACK CREEK...INCLUDING QUINBY...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX. PHP?WFO=ILM THE NEXT STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED SATURDAY MORNING AT 915 AM EDT. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY. * FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY EVENING. * AT 9:00 PM EDT FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 7.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON TO A CREST OF 12.8 FEET EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON. IT WILL THEN FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE TUESDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 13.0 FEET, FLOODWATERS SPILL OVER INTO ALL YARDS OF RESIDENCES ON CREEKSIDE DRIVE, CROOKED CREEK DRIVE AND EAST BLACK CREEK ROAD. THE CREEK SPILLS OVER ITS BANKS OFF HIGHWAY 327 IN THE COUNTRY CLUB OF SOUTH CAROLINA. FLOODWATERS AFFECT SOME YARDS OF RESIDENCES IN THE COUNTRY CLUB OF SOUTH CAROLINA. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 12.6 FEET ON 03/22/2003. &&