LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Marlboro County schools welcome book donation

The students attending Bennettsville Primary School Summer Program were so excited to not only see all of the books that Talley brought but to get to choose books to take home as well. I heard such things as, "I can't wait to get home and read this to my baby sister," "Can I keep this book? It is exactly what I want," "Can I have more than one?" and the questions went on and on. Needless to say the students were very excited to have the opportunity to receive new books that they could take home and call their own.