LETTER TO THE EDITOR: New Year, new beginning

New Year is a time to Revive, Restore and Renew.

Revive us Lord and we will call on your name (Psalms 80:18).

Restore to me the joy of your salvation and grant me a willing spirit to sustain me (Psalms 51:12).

Renew a steadfast spirit within me (Psalms 51:10).

We have become (Ezekiel 37:1-5) Dead,dry bones.

We have gone through so much in the year 2020, but God can revive, restore, and renew all of us.

Jesus said, " ask and it will be given to you, seek and you will find, knock and the door will be opened to you (" Matthew 7:7).

Instead of giving up, let us remember (1Peter 2:21) To this we were called because Christ suffered for us, leaving us an example that we should follow in his steps.

God is leading us into a "New Year." Let's give Him all we have. "Our Best." Love, kindness, compassion, forgiveness, faithfulness, strength and prayers for this world.

Heal us Lord.

Hear my prayer Lord; listen to my cry for mercy (Psalms 86:6).

Thank you, God, for this "New Year."