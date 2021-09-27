 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: No more Breakfast Optimist Club
After serving the youth in Florence and Darlington counties for more than 55 years, the Florence Breakfast Optimist Club has disbanded due to deaths and illnesses within its membership.

The club recently disbursed its remaining funds (more than $13,000) by awarding the following organizations: Help4Kids Florence, Boys & Girls Club of Florence, Tiny Home Project-House of Hope, Miracle League Ball Field, Salvation Army Empty Stocking Fund and Camp Victory (Childhood Cancer Fund).

The membership would like to thank the community for supporting our fundraisers over the years, such as Christmas tree sales in the old K-mart parking lot. We will truly miss our projects, such as the Oratorical/Essay Contest, Lunch with Santa, Junior Golf, Respect for Law, Youth Appreciation & Five-Star Teacher Program and the Princi-Pal Program.

Thanks once again for your support!

ROBERT INDRIHOVIC

Florence

