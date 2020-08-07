You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: No more pain for renters, please

Renters across Florence, by and large, cannot handle another financial strain. That is why I cannot support the motion to increase regulation and fees on landlords, who will have no choice but to place some part of this burden onto their tenants by increasing rent.

It is a wonderful thing that Florence has been expanding, and the growth has stimulated our economy. Over the past several years, many companies have invested millions of dollars into our great city, and as a result, Florence culture has been able to thrive like never before. I have enjoyed the added value to Florentine life that I have witnessed over the past seven years I have lived here.

While I am completely supportive of economic growth in our city, I cannot endorse profiting off of tenants and renters, who are experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19 and its economic impact.

Florentines live below the national average income and have faced increased layoffs and cutbacks in the past few months due to the pandemic. During difficult times such as these, we need to be able to count on our government leaders to defend us and to support us. During times of crisis, this matters more than ever.

During this pandemic, or any other crisis, families should not have the added worry of whether they can continue to live in Florence. If this motion is passed, many people could have to relocate and leave behind family members, friends and neighbors. Schools, community groups and companies could face declines in their numbers, which could lead to additional problems for our long-term growth.

This is not something our council members should allow. I am asking my community to stand with me and tell the city council to vote against increasing regulations and fees for landlords. We must make our voices heard.

ANDREW NEAL

Florence

